3-year-old killed in wrong-way crash identified

MILWAUKEE — We now know the name of the 3-year-old killed in a wrong-way crash.

The medical examiner reports the child was Ralph Stewart. Milwaukee Police say he was buckled up in a child seat before his mother slammed their van head-on into a semi.

Milwaukee police say no one has been arrested, the driver of the semi remained on scene and the child’s mother remains in critical condition.

We worked to learn more about the investigation.

Julia Fello has more.

