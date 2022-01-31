3-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Milwaukee house fire

MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old who was badly injured in a house fire at 5th and Madison last week has died, according to a report from the medical examiner.

A toddler and the child's mother were taken to the hospital for burns after a home caught fire Wednesday morning.

A report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday shows a 3-year-old died from thermal injuries suffered at that address.

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez said in a social media post that the victims were her sister and young nephew, identified as Gideon. The medical examiner's report also identified the 3-year-old as Gideon Simos.

"My family is going through a traumatic tragedy that we know we will get through. Gideon will be missed but we know that he is with our lord. I ask that you please keep my sister and brother in law in your prayers, as well as the other children," Ortiz-Velez wrote in the post.

A GoFundMe has been created for the mother and child who were injured.

Elaine Santiago-Soto, who lives two doors down, says she woke up to the sound of sirens and firefighters breaking out their gear to take on the flames.

"I saw a person on a stretcher getting pulled away to the ambulance," said Santiago-Soto.

"That's very devastating," said Natalie Vargas, a secretary at Ministerios ALMAS.

TMJ4 5th and Madison

Because of the cold weather, battling the fire did come with its fair share of challenges.

"What we find here is water and metal, which all of our pumps and the piping on the rigs have, doesn't mix real well when you have such frigid cold temperatures," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

"As the water is hitting everything, everything is just freezing right away," said Santiago-Soto.

It's unclear what the current conditions of both burn victims are at the moment. Fire officials say a third person was injured outside of the home and did not suffer any burns.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

