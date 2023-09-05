Watch Now
3 taken to hospital after water rescue in McKinley Marina

TMJ4
hospital.JPG
Posted at 8:19 PM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 21:20:23-04

MILWAUKEE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a water rescue in the McKinley Marina Monday evening, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirms.

A dog was also taken to the hospital with the victims.

The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.

