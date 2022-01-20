3 people killed in fire at Kenosha senior apartment identified

KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities have identified the three people killed in a fire at a Kenosha senior apartment on Monday.

The Kenosha Police Department identified the victims as:

68-year-old Jeanine Black

72 -year-old Paul Neil

80-year-old Diane Wood

Police added there is no crime or foul play suspected in the fire.

Firefighters were called to the Saxony Manor Apartments at 1870 22nd Avenue around 9:30 pm. There they found the building fully engulfed in flames, according to the Kenosha Fire Department.

Firefighters soon were able to rescue two people trapped in upper level units using ladder trucks.

The fire was under control within about 30 minutes.

But while crews searched what remained of the apartment building, they found the bodies of two adults. The fire department concluded one died from a medical event unrelated to the fire, while the other person died from the fire.

A third person later died at the hospital from injuries suffered in the blaze.

Two people remain unaccounted for, but the fire department does not believe they are in the burnt apartments.

The fire department credited Kenosha Police for their quick response. "Had it not been for the rapid response and evacuation efforts by the Kenosha Police Department there would likely have been more injury or death," according to their statement.

A Kenosha police officer was transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation, the fire department said. He was later released.

The investigation into the fire continues. A source of the fire has not been announced.

"The loss of life due to fire is something that something that deeply effects the City of Kenosha and our residents. Our Fire prevention Bureau routinely conducts inspections and will continue to strive to make every building in Kenosha as safe as possible," according to Chief Bigley

Displaced residents were held in warming buses provided by Kenosha Transit while firefighters worked to put out the apartment building.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin said disaster volunteers opened five emergency assistance cases for five people in five units of the building, in order to help them with temporary lodging and meals.

Red Cross officials said they are working with the property owner and the city to identify the full number of those affected.

