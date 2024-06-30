3 people, including one child, rescued from Milwaukee River, Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says

OZAUKEE, Wis — Three people, including a 2-year-old, were rescued from the Milwaukee River after their kayaks were overturned, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, a 38-year-old male and a 36-year-old female were kayaking with their 2-year-old on the Milwaukee River. At around 11:55 a.m. the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office received reports of kayakers in distress on an island in the Milwaukee River.

The kayakers became stranded on an island in the River near Manchester Dr. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, the 2-year-old was wearing a life jacket.

The 3 people were safely brought to shore with the help of the Grafton Police Department, Saukville Police Department, and Ozaukee County Drone Team.

