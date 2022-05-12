3 people have died in Barron house fire, including children

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say three people, including two children, have died in a house fire in Barron County. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The caller said three people were still inside the house in Barron. Firefighters were able to pull two children from the burning home and they were taken to Mayo Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Authorities say the body of a man was later located in the house. A woman was able to get out of the house and was treated at the scene for injuries.

