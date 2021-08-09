Watch
3 people die in wrong-way crash in Dodge County: Sheriff

Dodge County Sheriff
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office say road conditions were a factor in a fatal crash in Dodge County on December 12.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:39:33-04

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a wrong-way crash in Dodge County of eastern Wisconsin.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a car headed north on U.S. Highway 151 was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane and collided head-on into another car in the township of Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way died at the scene. The passenger in the other vehicle died en route to a Madison hospital. The driver was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for life-threatening injuries, and later passed away from the injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

