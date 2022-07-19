Watch Now
3 Milwaukee teenagers injured in 2 separate shootings within 3 hours

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 22:53:13-04

MILWAUKEE — Three teenagers were shot and injured in two separate shootings in Milwaukee within a three-hour span on Monday.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m. near 41st and Wright.

Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was transported to a local hospital after being shot. He is expected to survive. A 14-year-old Milwaukee boy was also taken to the hospital for his gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

Three hours later, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot. He arrived at a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the location of the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

