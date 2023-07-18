3 injured in triple shooting near 32nd and Forest Home

Three people, including a teenage boy, were injured in a shooting near 32nd and Forest Home in Milwaukee on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the triple shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

TMJ4 Three people injured in shooting near 32nd and Forest Home in Milwaukee on Monday.

The victims, a 16-year-old boy, a 47-year-old man, and a 46-year-old woman, are all expected to survive.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

