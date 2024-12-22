3 injured in shooting early Saturday Morning, police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:59 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 near Holten and Townsend.

A 49-year-old received multiple serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old was also injured, receiving non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the flank, according to police.

The third victim, a 29-year-old, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds as well.

Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting and are in search of unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

