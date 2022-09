MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.

The shooting happened in the 9000 block of North Joyce Ave. on Milwaukee's far Northwest side around 9 p.m.

The three victims were transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Neighbors told TMJ4 News they heard between 15 to 20 shots fired.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

