3 injured after police pursuit, fiery crash near 76th and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — Three people were injured after a police pursuit ended with a fiery crash on Thursday.

Milwaukee police attempted to make a traffic stop near Villard and Fond Du Lac around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police say the driver refused to stop, drove recklessly, and a pursuit began.

Police ended the pursuit, however, the driver continued to drive recklessly, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a tree near 76th and Fairmount, according to police.

The collision caused the vehicle to catch fire.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man, the driver, was arrested. He suffered serious injuries.

A 32-year-old Milwaukee, a passenger, was also arrested and had serious injuries.

Another passenger, a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman, also sustained serious injuries.

All were taken to a local hospital and expected to survive.

Police say guns and narcotics were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

