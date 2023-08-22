3 injured after food truck gas explosion in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Three people were injured after a gas explosion in a Sheboygan food truck on Monday.

The Sheboygan County Dispatch Center received a report of a fire in a food truck in the 2100 block of North 3rd Street shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials say by the time fire crews arrived on the scene, the fire was extinguished. However, three people suffered severe burns. An additional ambulance was requested. They were provided Advanced Life Support on scene and then were transferred to a local hospital.

The Sheboygan Fire Department reminded the public that when using flammable gas for cooking you should ensure all safety precautions are in place.

