3 arrested in the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Whitefish Bay woman

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The Whitefish Bay Police Department said three men were arrested in connection to the homicide of an 18-year-old Whitefish Bay woman.

The woman was shot and killed on Dec. 31, 2022, on the 4800 block of Anita Ave. around 2:45 a.m.

Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were taken into custody on March 21 and booked into the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility.

The Whitefish Bay Police Department referred charges of first-degree intentional homicide against all three men. The case was reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. As of Monday, 18-year-old Charles E. Daniels III has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide - party to a crime. TMJ4 News is choosing not to identify the other two men because they have not been formally charged.

Police say the 18-year-old girl was found shot multiple times on the sidewalk. A neighbor told TMJ4 News he heard the sound of gunshots and car tires peeling away.

Neighbors also previously told TMJ4 News she lived in area apartments near Estabrook Park at Hampton and Anita.

People saw her loved ones gathered at the scene shortly after the deadly shooting.

Authorities have not officially identified her.

