$3.5 million Waukesha County home for sale with 120 acres, private hunting grounds, and a pond

OTTAWA — A sprawling 120-acre property in Ottawa, Waukesha County has hit the market for $3.5 million, making it one of the largest residential properties currently available in Wisconsin.

The estate features a natural spring-fed pond stocked with thousands of fish, a swimming pool, and backs up to over 200 acres of nature preserve and a private hunting club.

James Groh The front facade of the $3.5 million Ottawa home for sale.

"We have quite a few deer, large bucks. Some wild cats have been spotted and bear," said June Pape, the property owner and listing agent with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Lake Country.

Pape, who raised her family on the property, is selling the home now that her children have moved out. She said the ideal buyer is someone seeking a retreat from city life.

"I would say someone who just wants peace and quiet. Wake up in the morning, there's deer and fawn running outside. Backs up to over 200 acres of preserve and a private hunting club, so you have no neighbors behind you," Pape said.

The property offers opportunities for hiking, ATV riding, and hunting, creating a northwoods atmosphere despite being only about 45 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.

James Groh A portion of the property's 120 acres.

To keep the property beautiful, a lot of work is required. The pond has thousands of fish that all need hand-feeding each night.

"The pool needs to be maintained. The pond needs to be maintained with the different features of that. We have the two barns, a lot of grass cutting," Pape said.

The home itself is 5,867 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home features extensive exposed wood throughout, creating a lodge-like atmosphere. The lower level includes storage for hunting supplies, an entertainment area with a bar, and a mini home theater.

"I just hope someone enjoys this property as much as I have. I moved out here to get away from it all and enjoy the wildlife and just breathe the fresh air and have a good life," she said.

According to Pape, this listing is the first time in more than 10 years that a home with over 100 acres has been available for purchase in Waukesha County.

