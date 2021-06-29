$3,000 worth of equipment stolen from We Got This community garden: Organizer

MILWAUKEE — A community garden on Milwaukee's north side tells TMJ4 News that thieves stole $3,000 worth of equipment, and members of the community are now trying to pick up the pieces.

"We Got This" organizer Andre Ellis said community members are already offering to replace the equipment that was lost. The stolen equipment includes lawn mowers and electric gardening tools, Ellis said.

Milwaukee police are meanwhile trying to track down the suspects.

The “We Got This” program started in the area of 9th and Ring, in which young boys learn about gardening and help clean up the surrounding neighborhood. Participants are paid $20. They also met community leaders and role-models.

Back in March, Running Rebels and We Got This merged to expand their efforts to help local youth and Milwaukee neighborhoods.

