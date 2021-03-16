Running Rebels Community Organization and We Got This youth groups merge

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee groups that help disadvantaged youths are combining their resources in a merger, the groups announced Friday.

Running Rebels Community Organization and We Got This merged just ahead of the "We Got This Colors" Light the Hoan event last weekend.

We Got This began as a group of young boys cleaning their neighborhood and learning gardening skills. They also met community leaders and role-models. The boys were then paid $20 for their efforts that day. The program has continued to grow, organizers say, with hundreds of young men benefiting from their involvement in the program.

“Together, we can make a greater impact,” adds Andre Lee Ellis, Founder of We Got This. “This merger represents unity in action; Black men working together to change negatives into positives; breaking generational curses and promoting healing across the entire community.”

Running Rebels Community Organization meanwhile was founded to provide youth with positive alternatives to gangs, violence and substance abuse. The program used basketball to mentor hundreds of young men, organizers say. Many graduates of the program went on to obtain scholarships and graduate from college.

“This is a historic moment for Milwaukee,” said Victor Barnett, Founder and Executive Director of the Running Rebels Community Organization. “We are honored and blessed to have the capacity to assist a ‘brother’ organization of ours with preserving its legacy."

