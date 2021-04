MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 28-year-old motorcyclist lost control and died in a crash Sunday evening.

The Milwaukee man was driving in the 5500 block of North Sherman Boulevard just before 5 p.m. when he lost control, drove down onto the median curb and struck a light pole.

The man passed away from injuries suffered in the crash. Police believe speed to be a factor in the incident.

