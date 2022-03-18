Watch
28-year-old dies following shooting on Muskego Avenue

Sal Sendik
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 18, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a man has died at the hospital following a shooting on Thursday.

A 28-year-old man was shot Thursday around 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. Muskego Avenue. Police said the shooting sparked from a fight.

The man was taken to a local hospital in grave condition, where police say he died Friday.

Police took a 24-year-old man into custody in connection to the incident and said criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

Neither the suspect nor the victim's identities have been released.

