28-year-old charged after posting threat toward Burlington school district

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A 28-year-old Burlington man has been charged after he posted a threat toward a Burlington school on Facebook.

Kyle Johnson is facing three charges in connection to the post. According to a criminal complaint, he has been charged with terrorist threats, computer message-threaten/injury or harm, and disorderly conduct.

The post, according to the complaint, said, "time for Burlington area school district to pay for their crimes I hear those cowards don’t even got cc there lmao dudes coming to pop off tomorrow and he’ll have back up.”

Police received several calls from community members, and some even visited the station, expressing concern about the post. Burlington police then traced the post through an IP address. It led them to Johnson's father's computer.

Officers learned Johnson lived there and had been expelled from Burlington Area School District ten years ago.

Burlington Police spoke with a former Burlington student who had been communicating with Johnson on social media. She told police Johnson had asked her if she could legally possess a gun. She told him she didn't think so, and Johnson proceeded to tell her that he was good at making guns.

Police got a search warrant for Johnson's home and placed him in custody. When reading Johnson his Miranda rights, Johnson told police his father had nothing to do with the post.

