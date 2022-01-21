28-story office and apartment high-rise approved in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — The controversial high rise proposed in Wauwatosa has gained the key approval it needs to become a reality.

The 28-story office and apartment tower caproposed by John “Johnny V” Vassallo was approved by the Design Review Board on Thursday, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The approval means construction could began this September, and it could be completed as early as spring of 2024, according to Vassallo.

The building, called Drew Tower, is set to include 65 apartments and about 80,000 square feet of office space, at Bluemound and Mayfair roads.

But the project faced push-back from Tosa residents including the group Underwood Neighbors United. The group urged city officials last year that the development is "totally incompatible" with the neighborhood and existing properties.

The developer group responded that the building would not substantially lower values of existing properties, citing the values of homes near newer apartment buildings in the area.

Vassallo told TMJ4 News for a story last month that “Wauwatosa is kind of the center of the Greater Milwaukee Area in my opinion... The lake's beautiful, it's fantastic, but when you really look at it from a transportation standpoint, from a jobs standpoint, Tosa's done an amazing job.”

