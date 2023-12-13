27th and Oklahoma intersection troubled with rash of reckless driving, crashes

People who live and work near 27th and Oklahoma on Milwaukee's south side say a serious car crash Tuesday night was the latest instance of reckless driving.

Milwaukee Police said a driver traveling south on 27th Street ran the light at Oklahoma Avenue and hit another car. A passenger in the speeding car was killed. The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other driver was not hurt.

"I'd rather not see it happen. I'd rather not see any of this stuff happen," Ron Schneider said.

Tuesday's crash happened in front of Leon's Frozen Custard where people often hang out in the parking lot. Schneider is the owner. He explained that there have been issues with traffic at the intersection for years.

"If you're coming south especially if you're at a higher rate of speed or not paying attention. It's hard to see everything before you get there. It has always been that way. Most of the trouble happens in the southbound traffic," Schneider said.

According to the Wisconsin Community Maps database, since 2021 at least 18 crashes within a block of the intersection led to possible or suspected injuries. Last fall, a pedestrian was killed.

That data does not include Tuesday's crash.

As we met Elijah Bell at a bus stop a minivan raced by.

"Busy intersection for sure. Definitely, should be keeping your eyes and ears peeled looking out."

"I don't believe it's the intersection per se. It is behavior," 11th District Alderman Mark Borkowski said.

Borkowki's district covers the west side of the intersection. He hears from constituents about this area almost daily.

"You talk about signage. You talk about enforcement. You talk about education. It's never-ending, and yet it continues to happen. I go back to the lack of consequence," Borkowski stated.

Police District 6 is very close to the intersection. While people in the area tell TMJ4 News that they would like more patrols the issue comes down to drivers.

"People just have to understand and be responsible and I don't think that's asking a lot," Borkowski said.

