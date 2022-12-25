27-year-old woman killed near 29th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed on Christmas Eve.

Police said a 27-year-old woman died near 29th and Greenfield a little before 7 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of her death was not shared, but police said they are investigating her death as a homicide.

An investigation into the woman's death is ongoing and police are seeking unknown suspects. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

