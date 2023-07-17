27-year-old woman dies after she is hit by 2 different cars while crossing the road in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman died after she was hit by two different cars while crossing the street Saturday night, according to police.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at approximately 10:20pm, on the 2200 block of W. Greenfield Ave. A pedestrian was crossing W. Greenfield Ave, southbound at S. 23rd St, when Unit#1 traveling eastbound on W. Greenfield Ave, struck the pedestrian. Unit#1, driven by an unknown individual, continued eastbound on W. Greenfield Ave, without stopping. Unit #2, which was following Unit#1 also struck the pedestrian in the street after Unit#1. Unit#2, driven by a 52-yoa male from Plymouth, WI stopped and remained at the scene.



The pedestrian, a 27-yoa Milwaukee female was transported to a local hospital and did succumb to her injuries. The driver of Unit#2 was taken into custody. This investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.





