27-year-old killed in shooting near 65th and Lapham

Posted at 5:08 AM, Jun 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. near 65th and W. Lapham. A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and police are continuing to investigate.

Milwaukee police said they are still looking into the circumstances that lead to the shooting and they are looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

