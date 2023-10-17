27-year-old dead after being shot near 57th and Ruby

MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old is dead after being shot near 57th and Ruby on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the victim was shot around 9 p.m. The 27-year-old arrived at a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

