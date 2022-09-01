26-year-old woman killed in Kenosha County crash

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said it's investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in the town of Paris.

Officials said the crash happened on CTH K around 12:38 p.m. A 2019 Nissan Altima was heading west on CTH K when the car drifted left of center.

The vehicle wound up going into a ditch, where the car continued to move forward. It then hit a culvert and rolled. The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was ejected.

The sheriff's office said she was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name has not been released.

Now, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to call 262-605-5100.

