26-year-old dead after being shot during a fight near Teutonia and Bobolink

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old has since died after being shot during a fight near Teutonia and Bobolink on Monday.

The shooting happened around 2:38 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update at 4:45 p.m., police said the victim died.

Police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

