MILWAUKEE — A 26-year-old was fatally shot inside their vehicle Monday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of N. 59th St., near Locust St.

26-year-old fatally shot inside vehicle near 59th and Locust, Milwaukee police say

According to a news release, a suspect fired several shots into the victim's vehicle, fatally wounding them.

Police say they continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App.

