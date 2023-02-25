25year-old hit and killed while walking in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A 25-year-old man from Racine has died after he was hit by a car in Caledonia early Saturday morning.

The Caledonia Police Department said it responded to state highway 31 and Tabor Road around 12:17 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 25-year-old Racine man had been walking southbound on highway 31 he was hit by a car.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old man from Raymond, remained on the scene and called 911 following the crash.

Despite life-saving efforts, the 25-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. Now, the Caledonia Police Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

According to Caledonia Police, the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.

"We express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the 25-year-old man who died. All who were involved or affected by this tragic incident are in our thoughts and prayers," the Caledonia Police Department stated in a press release.

