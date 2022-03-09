25-year-old shot, killed Tuesday night: Police

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of N. 52nd Street around 6:42 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they died. Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

