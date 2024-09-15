25-year-old seriously injured after shooting, the Milwaukee Police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 25-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of 60th and Silver Spring, Saturday around 9:20 a.m.

The 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police are in search of unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tip.

