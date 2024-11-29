25-year-old man killed in crash early Friday, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says

MILWAUKEE — A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash happened just after midnight Friday morning in the 6500 block of W. Main St., just north of the Hank Aaron State Trail.

The man was taken to Froedtert Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office says it is still attempting to notify the man's family, so they are not releasing his name at this time.

The man's last known address was in Chicago.

