25-year-old killed in 'domestic type incident', Racine Police say

RACINE, Wis. — One man has died and one has been arrested following a shooting Wednesday night in Racine.

The Racine Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near 17th and Packard. When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

A 26-year-old suspect had already fled prior to police arrival, but a witness told officers the shooting stemmed from a "domestic type incident."

Racine police eventually located the suspect and took him into custody. He was interviewed and taken to the Racine County Jail.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the police department thanked the VCRI Violence Interrupters for their assistance.

If you have any information on this incident, contact police at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

