24-year-old pedestrian hurt in crash in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday night.

Police said a 24-year-old man was hit by a car going southbound on Sheridan Road, near 68th Street. The pedestrian had serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital and then flown to Froedtert Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Kenosha Police shut down the area following the crash and called in the Major Crash Assistance Team to investigate.

The driver who struck the pedestrian is cooperating with the investigation, KPD said.

