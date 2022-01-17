24-year-old Milwaukee man dies in fiery crash in Kenosha Co.

VILLAGE OF BRISTOL, Wis. — A 24-year-old man from Milwaukee died after his vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Village of Bristol in Kenosha County early Sunday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said initial reports stated a Red Chevy was traveling eastbound on State Line Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a utility pole and then a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, just after 1 a.m.

Responding deputies found that the driver and sole occupant was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. The person suffered severe burns and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's department said.

The victim's name will not be released until family are notified.

The public is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.

