24-year-old man killed in Monday night shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE -- One person is dead after a Monday night shooting in Milwaukee, police say.

It happened at about 9:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of N. 24th Pl., according to a news release from police. A 24-year-old man was found in that area with serious gunshot injuries.

According to police, the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip