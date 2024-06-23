24-year-old killed in shooting Sunday morning, Police say

A 24-year-old was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday near Atkinson and 14th St.

Milwaukee Police say officers continue to search for suspects in the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

