24-year-old killed in shooting near Palmer & Townsend

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened at 11:00 p.m. on Friday near Palmer & Townsend.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414(-935-7360. If you'd like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips.

