24-year-old dies after stabbing near 3rd and Orchard

MILWAUKEE — A serious stabbing turned deadly, Milwaukee police say.

According to a statement on Thursday, a 24-year-old victim was stabbed near 3rd and Orchard on Thursday around 2:15 a.m. The victim was brought to the hospital with "sustained stab wounds." But the person later died from injuries.

Police said they are searching for the homicide suspect.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday, September 21st, 2023, at approximately 2:15 a.m., on the 300 block of W. Orchard St. The 24-year-old victim sustained stab wounds and was conveyed to a local hospital for treatment however, succumbed to the injuries. The circumstances leading up to the homicide are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

