23-year-old woman missing from Milwaukee

Posted at 6:22 AM, May 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need your help finding 23-year-old Emily Rodgers, who was last seen in the 2500 block of W Becher St. on April 26 around 4:30 p.m.

Rodgers is described as 5'05", 180lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium length straight hair, ears pierced (no earrings), unknown tattoo on lower leg, last seen wearing t-shirt, skinny jeans, black and gold Timberland boots (size 8 or 9), according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

