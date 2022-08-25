23-year-old Tyler Luedtke buys Plymouth golf course for nearly $1.6M

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — At 23, most young adults are just beginning their professional careers after college. But not Tyler Luedtke. He's taking a big leap and bought a golf course for $1,590,000.

He purchased Sir Lanserlot Golf Course in Plymouth, Wisconsin back in June. He is changing the name to Crystal Lakes Golf Course.

"I just couldn't pass up, you know, exploring it to see if it would work, and it did, and here we are," he said.

James Groh The goal of the new course will be to attract younger audiences.

Having $1.6 million is a lot for anyone let alone a 23-year-old. He said that he was able to save up money from his photography business, working on a farm, and through his screen printing and embroidery business. Plus, after pitching his idea to a local bank, it decided to give him the loan he needed to make the previous owner of the course an offer.

“Did a deep dive to make sure it was something that was going to work and (the bank) took a leap of faith in me, and in turn, you know, we're going to do everything we can do to prove everyone wrong. That a 23-year-old - or two 23-year olds - can take a beautiful property like this and continue to keep the golf tradition alive.”

He runs a golf course with his friend from college, Jared Kraftzenk.

James Groh Jared Kraftzenk (left) and Tyler Luedtke (right) are running the new Crystal Lakes Golf Course together.

There are more than a dozen golf courses in the area which could make business tough. But Luedkte said he isn't worried about competition. He's not going up against Whistling Straits in Kohler which hosted the Ryder Cup. Luxury isn't his business plan. He wants to make a family-friendly course that young adults are excited to play at.

“We don’t want to be an intimidating place. Come have fun, work on your game here," he said.

James Groh The front of the Crystal Lakes Golf Course club house.

He wants to have live music, business and charity outings, and even food trucks come to the course to inject energy into the course.

Despite the new ownership, the course is still open and people are welcome to play seven days a week.

