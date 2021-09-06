23-year-old Milwaukee woman fatally shot inside car, police say

MILWAUKEE -- A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman was fatally shot inside a car Monday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

In a news release, police say the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday on the 4900 block of W. Capitol Dr.

The victim was inside a car when she was struck by gunshots.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, according to police. The police department continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip