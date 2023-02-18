23-year-old killed near 30th and Pierce

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was killed overnight.

Police responded to 30th and Pierce a little before midnight Friday night. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been killed.

MPD did not say what the man died of, but according to online MPD records, officers responded to a shooting in that area around the same time.

Now, Milwaukee Police say they are looking for unknown suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

