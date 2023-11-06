22-year-old shot and killed near 25th and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old was shot and killed near 25th and Capitol Friday night, according to Milwaukee police.

Police said in a statement the shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

MPD statement below:

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on 11/03/23 at about 11:05pm in the 2500 block of W. Capital Drive. The victim was 22 years old and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



