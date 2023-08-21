21-year-old shot and killed near Water and Highland in downtown Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man died after he was shot near Water and Highland in downtown Milwaukee Saturday night, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2023. The victim, from Milwaukee, died from injuries at the scene of the shooting. Police said they are seeking unknown suspects.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on 08/19/23 at about 2:41am in the 1100 block of N. Water Street. The 21-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip