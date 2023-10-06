Watch Now
21-year-old shot and killed near 23rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee

Posted at 8:36 PM, Oct 05, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old was shot and killed near 23rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Milwaukee police say the victim was found dead at the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

