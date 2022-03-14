Complaint: 21-year-old man charged with attempted homicide after West Allis stabbing

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — A 21-year-old Clinton man, Jose J. Gaeta Huerta, was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after stabbing a man in West Allis earlier this month.

On Wednesday, March 2 police were dispatched to the area of 70th and Becher in West Allis around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

According to a criminal complaint, upon arrival, police found the victim covered in blood with stab wounds to the top of his head and his hand. He was immediately transported to a local hospital. The complaint states his hand injury needed emergency treatment to stop the bleeding since an artery was nicked.

The complaint says the victim told police he is a landscaper and was outside in his backyard testing his power tools when he saw someone passing back and forth in the alley behind his house.

The victim approached the man, later identified as Gaeta Huerta, and asked if he needed anything. Gaeta Huerta allegedly said he was just passing by and lives a few houses down.

The victim then said he thought nothing more of the man and began to walk back into his backyard, the complaint says. As he began to do this, the victim told police he saw Gaeta Huerta out of the corner of his eye allegedly attempt to stab him in the head and neck area with a knife. The victim said he was able to "evade the runt of the attack" and suffered cuts to the top of his head, according to the complaint. The complaint goes on to say the two began to wrestle for the knife and during the struggle, the victim was stabbed in his hand.

After being stabbed in the hand, the two continued to wrestle until the victim was able to get back into his backyard. The complaint says Gaeta Huerta then fled the scene on foot.

Police were able to locate Gaeta Huerta due to numerous tips. After police made contact with him near 75th and Lincoln, Gaeta Huerta again fled the scene. A K9 unit from the Wauwatosa Police Department was able to find him hiding near 74th and Grant and he was taken into custody.

According to the complaint, Gaeta Huerta also has four open misdemeanor cases in Walworth County.

A cash bond was set for $75,000 for Gaeta Huerta. He has a preliminary hearing on March 22.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip