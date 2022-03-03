Person stabbed in hand over dispute near 70th and Becher, police seek suspect

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a person in the hand over a dispute Wednesday evening.

West Allis police say it happened during an argument outside a home in the area.

One of the two people involved pulled out a knife and stabbed the other person in the hand. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police say the injury is non-life threatening.

Police continue to search the area for the suspect. Police say the suspect is a man wearing a yellow sweatshirt or hoodie.

