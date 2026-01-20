Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2026 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower: How and where to donate

It's time for the 2026 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower. Join us on our mission to help get baby items into the hands of those who need it the most in our community.

During the month of January, visit any WaterStone Bank and drop off baby basics like diapers, formula, wipes, new clothes and toys.

Watch: 2026 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower: How and where to donate

Help make a difference for local babies in need. Your precious gift will always stay right here in our community. The 2026 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower is proudly sponsored by WaterStone Bank.

Community Baby Shower 2026 WaterStone Bank locations

Recipient Organizations

Robyn's Nest
Gerald Ignace Health Center
La Causa Crisis Nursery
Sojourner Family Peace Center
Women's Center of Waukesha
Penfield Children's Center

To donate, or to learn more, click here.

