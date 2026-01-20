It's time for the 2026 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower. Join us on our mission to help get baby items into the hands of those who need it the most in our community.

During the month of January, visit any WaterStone Bank and drop off baby basics like diapers, formula, wipes, new clothes and toys.

Watch: 2026 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower: How and where to donate

Help make a difference for local babies in need. Your precious gift will always stay right here in our community. The 2026 TMJ4 Community Baby Shower is proudly sponsored by WaterStone Bank.

Recipient Organizations

Robyn's Nest

Gerald Ignace Health Center

La Causa Crisis Nursery

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Women's Center of Waukesha

Penfield Children's Center

